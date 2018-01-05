5 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kroonstad Train Crash - Condition of Bodies Causes Uncertainty Over Death Toll

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uncertainty over the death toll in the Kroonstad train crash is probably due to the state of some of the bodies of the victims, the Free State Health Department said on Friday - affirming that the death toll currently stood at 14.

"Some bodies are burnt beyond recognition. The limbs were separated," spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

He explained that while paramedics had a particular way of counting bodies, which had established the toll of 14; others might have counted body parts like a skull and leg bones separately, leading to the figure of 18 dead that had been reported.

The figure of 14 victims was provided by the head of paramedic services in the province.

Mvambi said that search, rescue and recovery operations at the site resumed on Friday morning after heavy-duty equipment was delivered. The equipment will now allow the teams to cut into carriages that had been burnt out.

Mvambi said that while "we really hope it doesn't go up", there was a possibility that further victims might be discovered in these previously inaccessibly parts of the train.

Many of the 180 people reported as injured had already been discharged from various hospitals in the area, and others were able to make contact with their families.

Updates from the scene, as well as hospitals, would be provided during the day.

At about 09:00 on Thursday, sections of a passenger train, travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg, burst into flames after the train collided with a truck and a car.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi was quoted on eNCA as saying the truck driver, who collided with the train, "was taking chances".

Source: News24

South Africa

Banyana Banyana Are 2017 CAF National Team of the Year

Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana have been crowned the 2017 CAF National Team of the Year at the AITEO CAF Awards 2017… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.