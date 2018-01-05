South Africa: Auditions for Season 2 of My Kitchen Rules SA to Kick Off Soon!

M-Net confirmed at the season finale of My Kitchen Rules SA season 1 on 10 December 2017 that the channel will be embarking on another exciting season of the hit local show.

Now the season 2 auditions are just around the corner for all of the aspiring home cooks out there who are keen to show judges David Higgs and J'Something that they've got what it takes.

Auditions will be taking place on Saturday, 13 January and Sunday, 14 January respectively across the country in the following cities:

In Durban at the Unilever HQ (15 Nollsworth Crescent, La Lucia Ridge Office Estate), in Cape Town at Mac Suppliers (32 Benbow Avenue, Goodwood) and in Johannesburg at MLK School of Cooking (44 Rietfontein Road, Glenmarais, Kempton Park).

Entrants are advised to join the MKRSA season 2 WhatsApp group in order to receive more information, such as top tips, directions to the venues and even the location pins for the big audition day, by simply visiting www.mnet.tv/mkr and clicking on the link provided.

So, what do you need to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime competition?

You and your fellow foodie partner will have to prepare a cold dish for our panel of judges that you bring with to your audition in a cooler box with ice to ensure that the dish stays fresh.

You can prepare anything you like, but your dish should show some flair, innovation and - most of all - your personal style! You will also have to provide the necessary crockery and equipment for plating your dish when you get there.

"I think what we learnt from Season 1 of My Kitchen Rules SA is that simplicity is key," says award-winning Chef and MKRSA judge David Higgs.

"To make a good impression at the auditions, keep things simple and cook something that is close to your heart. Something that has a story," he advises.

Passionate home cook and judge J'Something agrees: "Stick to the brief and you can't go wrong," he adds. "Make a cold dish that will blow us away."

As was the case in season 1, M-Net is looking for authentic, honest, everyday South Africans who are passionate about cooking, entertaining, fun and adventure.

You must enter with a partner as you will have to work together with your partner and against the clock to impress the show's two celebrity chef judges and your fellow competitors should you make it into the series.

Entrants must be over the age of 18 by 13 January 2018 and must be South African citizens or permanent residents.

