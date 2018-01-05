South Africa: National Matric Results Pass Rate Is 75.1 Percent

The 2017 National Senior Certificate pass rate is 75.1% with progressed learners, and 76.5% without progressed pupils.

A total of 802 431 pupils wrote the exams, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

The pass rate without progressed learners at 76.5% was up by 0.3% from 76.2% in 2016.

The pass rate with progressed pupils 75.1% is up, a 2.6% improvement from last year which was 72.5%

Progressed pupils are those who fail a grade for two consecutive years and are then promoted to the next grade.

The top performing province is Free State which had a 86% pass rate, down 2.2% from 2016.

"Once again I want to take my hat off for the class of 2017, may the continue to have success wherever they are.

"I'm really grateful to our teachers for giving us support all through the year." Motshekga said.

Source: News24