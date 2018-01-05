South Africa: Man Drowns At Glen Beach in Cape Town

A man believed to be 60 years old drowned at Glen Beach, situated between Camps Bay and Maiden's Cove, on Thursday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said, when paramedics arrived at the scene, lifeguards and Community Medics were already performing CPR on the man.

Paramedics immediately took over CPR and initiated advanced life support interventions, Van Huyssteen added.

"Unfortunately, the man died shortly afterwards."

She said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

