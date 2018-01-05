4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Drowns At Glen Beach in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man believed to be 60 years old drowned at Glen Beach, situated between Camps Bay and Maiden's Cove, on Thursday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said, when paramedics arrived at the scene, lifeguards and Community Medics were already performing CPR on the man.

Paramedics immediately took over CPR and initiated advanced life support interventions, Van Huyssteen added.

"Unfortunately, the man died shortly afterwards."

She said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

Source: News24

South Africa

D-Day for Cape Town Mayor to Explain Why She Shouldn't Resign

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has until the end of Friday to make submissions, explaining why she should not… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.