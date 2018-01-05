4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: More Than 400 000 Social Grant Beneficiaries Wrote Matric in 2017

More than 400 000 social grant beneficiaries wrote their matric examinations at the end of the 2017 academic year, the social development department said on Thursday.

Minister Bathabile Dlamini has reminded the 417 239 grant beneficiaries that those accepted at institutions of higher learning will not be means tested by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) when they apply for assistance.

The matric class of 2017 will receive their results on Friday, January 5.

Dlamini added that, since 2015, her department has worked very closely with the departments of basic education and higher education and training, as well as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the NSFAS to determine and track the performance of matriculants who are social grant beneficiaries.

This is to ensure that they are prioritised in receiving financial support to further their studies beyond matric.

"This is in line with extending the scope of the social protection system for children that graduate out of our social security system due to age, in particular for those that are from child-headed households and are vulnerable," she said in a statement.

Financial assistance

Dlamini said, in October 2016, a special outreach programme was established between her department and NSFAS, working with the departments of basic education, to ensure that social grant beneficiaries apply for financial assistance.

"Particular attention was given to reaching learners in the poor nodal areas across the country, as well as those who are in child-headed households," she said.

Dlamini, on Thursday, also opened the department's Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) to matriculants who may be anxious about their examination results, since "reports of depression and suicide tend to be on the increase during this time".

She urged matriculants, parents and caregivers to make use of the centre for counselling and support from social workers.

Dlamini also appealed to parents to look out for any signs of depression expressed by their children so that intervention can be sought early to help them deal with the outcome of their examinations.

The centre's toll-free number is 0800 428 428.

Callers can also request that a social worker from the centre contacts them, by dialling *120*7867#. The service is free from any cellphone.

Deaf matriculants can also interact with the centre using Skype, by adding HelpmeGBV to their contacts. A social worker will accept the invitation and call back.

Matriculants can visit gbv.org.za for more information.

Source: News24

