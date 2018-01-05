South Africa: Woman's Body Discovered Near Busy East London Traffic Circle

East London police have not yet been able to establish the cause of death of a woman who was found dead in Beacon Bay on Thursday morning.

The woman's body was found on an embankment near a busy traffic circle on the N6, police said.

East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala told News24 on Thursday evening that police have not been able to determine the cause of death.

"She had no visible injuries on her body, hence an inquest docket has been opened," she said.

Mqala added that they have also not been able to establish where the woman was going to or coming from.

"Investigations are continuing," she said.

No one had been arrested.

Source: News24