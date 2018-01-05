4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman's Body Discovered Near Busy East London Traffic Circle

Tagged:

Related Topics

East London police have not yet been able to establish the cause of death of a woman who was found dead in Beacon Bay on Thursday morning.

The woman's body was found on an embankment near a busy traffic circle on the N6, police said.

East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala told News24 on Thursday evening that police have not been able to determine the cause of death.

"She had no visible injuries on her body, hence an inquest docket has been opened," she said.

Mqala added that they have also not been able to establish where the woman was going to or coming from.

"Investigations are continuing," she said.

No one had been arrested.

Source: News24

South Africa

D-Day for Cape Town Mayor to Explain Why She Shouldn't Resign

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has until the end of Friday to make submissions, explaining why she should not… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.