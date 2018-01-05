4 January 2018

South Africa: Kings Name Team for Edinburgh Clash

The Southern Kings team to face Edinburgh at Myreside on Friday has been named by head coach, Deon Davids .

As the Kings return from their winter break, a number of familiar faces are included in the starting XV.

The team will be captained by Schalk Ferreira and will be chasing its first ever win in the PRO14.

Yaw Penxe, Kurt Coleman, Berton Klaasen and Dries van Schalkwyk are some of the team's key performers who will line up in the Scottish capital.

The match kicks off at 21:35 (SA time).

Teams

Edinburgh

TBA

Southern Kings

15 Ntabeni Dukisa; 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Martin du Toit, 11 Alshaun Bock; 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Rudi van Rooyen; 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Martinus Burger, 6 Bredenkamp Eitel, 5 Dries van Schalkwyk, 4 Jurie van Vuuren, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Tango Balekile, 17 Njabulo Gumede, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 Lindokuhle Welemu, 20 Freddy Ngoza, 21 Gouws Rowan/Godlen Masimla, 22 Harlon Klaasen, 23 Masixole Banda.

