4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Men Bust for Allegedly Kidnapping and Killing Herdsman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two men who allegedly murdered a herdsman at Moyeni in Amangwe in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

The men, aged 42 and 48, were arrested on Monday for the murder of 42-year-old Theshi Busani Hadebe.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the men and two other suspects allegedly kidnapped Hadebe on December 20, last year in Moyeni, where he worked as a herdsman.

"He was approached and kidnapped by four assailants who are alleged to have shot and killed him, and [who] dumped his body in the Winterton area. A case of murder and kidnapping was opened at Amangwe police station for further investigation," she said.

Mbhele added that the two men were arrested at Stulwane area in Bergville, after an intensive investigation, and a licensed firearm and ammunition were recovered.

"The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it may have been used in this crime or any other crime in the country."

KZN acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, welcomed the arrests.

"I strongly condemn the killing of innocent people and such conduct by criminals cannot be accepted. The detective unit will make sure that this matter is thoroughly investigated and present strong evidence in court that will enable good conviction," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

D-Day for Cape Town Mayor to Explain Why She Shouldn't Resign

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has until the end of Friday to make submissions, explaining why she should not… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.