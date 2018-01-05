South Africa: Seven Arrested for Rape, One for Murder in Cape Town

Eight people, between the ages of 15 and 38, have been arrested, in separate incidents, for rape and murder in Nyanga the past week, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said one man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly raping a teenage boy on December 23.

"The suspect had called the victim earlier, requesting the teenager to accompany him to another section of the shebeen, but the victim refused," Van Wyk said in a statement.

The complainant was allegedly held captive until the following day.

In a second incident, a 20-year-old was arrested on Saturday after allegedly raping a teenage girl who was on her way to her friend's house in Samora Machel on December 28.

Van Wyk added that two people were arrested after allegedly killing a bus driver, who had been dropping off passengers in Cossovo on Friday.

On the same day, a 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in Nyanga.

The two had an argument and the man allegedly ended up stabbing his wife, Van Wyk said.

He said five other suspects, between the ages of 15 and 32 were arrested for five different cases of rape and attempted rape on December 21, 23, 28 and 31 in Browns Farm, Vlei and Thabo Mbeki.

"Seven suspects, aged from 20 to 38 years, appeared in the Athlone and Wynberg Magistrate's courts today for murder and rape respectively," Van Wyk said.

He also said that a teenage boy will appear in the upcoming week on rape charges.

"The police members were applauded for their tireless efforts in ensuring that those who disrespect human rights and human life are brought to book," Van Wyk said.

