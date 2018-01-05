South Africa/Ghana: Safa President in Ghana for CAF Awards

Photo: CAF Online

Banyana Banyana declared winners of the 2017 CAF National Women's Team of the Year award.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Dr Danny Jordaanis in Ghana attending the CAF Football Awards which are being attended by football luminaries, among them CAF and FIFA Presidents Ahmad and Gianni Infantino.

Dr Jordaan on Wednesday left for Ghana to attend the glamorousAwards ceremony at the State House Banquet Hall in Accra.

He will rub shoulders with among other Liberia's President-Elect George Weah who is a former African and World Footballer of the Year; as well as most of the continent's FA Presidents.

From there, Dr Jordaan will head back home before jetting off again to Morocco to attend the 2018 Total African Nations Championships (CHAN) that runs from 12 January to 4 February. This is the 5th Edition of CHAN, a biennial Football Tournament organised by CAF exclusively featuring players from the respective national championships.

Speaking about his gruelling start to the year 2018, Dr Jordaan said attendance at these events were vital in order to further cement relations between South Africa and the other federations on the continent.

" African football is showing phenomenal growth and we as SAFA are proud to be at the forefront of that development. We believe we are making good strides to ensure that African football continues on its journey to world class football administration."