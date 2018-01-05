Nigeria: Man Stabbed in Buttocks Over Beer

5 January 2018

A technician, Ozoemena Osigwe, has allegedly stabbed an unemployed man on the buttocks for refusing to buy him a bottle of beer.

He was, yesterday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate's Court, Lagos.

Osigwe, 37, who resides at Marwa Ghetto, is facing a count charge of unlawful assault and occasioning harm.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ingobo Emby, told the court that the complainant, Samuel Emmanuel, was drinking at a bar when Osigwe approached and taunted him that he was drunk.

He said the incident occurred at about 2p.m. on New Year's day in a bar at Marwa Ghetto, Lekki.

Emby said Osigwe allegedly asked Emmanuel to buy him a bottle of beer, but the complainant refused. A fight then broke out, following an exchange of insults.

According to the prosecutor, "the complainant broke a bottle and threatened the defendant with it.

"Osigwe fled to his house nearby and allegedly returned with a kitchen knife with which he stabbed the complainant in the buttocks."

According to Emby, the offence committed is punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Osigwe pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the Police.

Magistrate W. B. Balogun granted him bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till February 13, for mention.

