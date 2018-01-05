5 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Cholera Forces Supreme Court to Postpone Sitting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Mwitwa

The cholera outbreak that has hit almost every aspect of Zambian life has forced the judiciary to postpone the Supreme Court appeals sessions that were scheduled for January 9.

Cholera has been a menace in Lusaka forcing the authorities to partially shut down the city with vendors swept off the streets while some uptown food outlets have also been shut down.

Prison authorities are unable to move prisoners from Kabwe to Lusaka for the ceremonial opening.

The judiciary has however announced that the ceremonial opening of the High Court will take place as scheduled on Monday January 8.

Prison authorities are unable to move prisoners from Kabwe to Lusaka for the ceremonial opening.

Zambia

High Copper Prices to Boost State Coffers

THE Government projects increased revenue collection through taxes from the mines because of the rising copper prices on… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.