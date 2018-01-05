Zambia: Cholera Forces Supreme Court to Postpone Sitting

The cholera outbreak that has hit almost every aspect of Zambian life has forced the judiciary to postpone the Supreme Court appeals sessions that were scheduled for January 9.

Cholera has been a menace in Lusaka forcing the authorities to partially shut down the city with vendors swept off the streets while some uptown food outlets have also been shut down.

Prison authorities are unable to move prisoners from Kabwe to Lusaka for the ceremonial opening.

The judiciary has however announced that the ceremonial opening of the High Court will take place as scheduled on Monday January 8.

