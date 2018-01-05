Morocco: Govt. Chief Meets With Speaker of Danish Parliament

Rabat — Head of government Saad Eddine El Othmani held on Thursday in Rabat a meeting with speaker of the Danish Parliament Pia Kjarsggard during which the two parties voiced their shared will to develop bilateral cooperation.

During this meeting, El Othmani affirmed the will of Morocco to develop political and economic relations with the Kingdom of Denmark, to support bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in the fight against terrorism, a cross-border scourge that requires cooperation between the different countries of the world, as well as in the field of illegal migration that concerns southern Mediterranean countries, said a statement from the head of government's office.

In this regard, El Othmani highlighted Morocco's distinguished experience in managing the issue of sub-Saharan migrants, adding that the Kingdom has adopted a development approach through the strengthening of win-win economic partnerships in order to contribute to the development of origin countries, the statement said.

The Head of Government also surveyed the Moroccan political model, noting that Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, is an open, plural and democratic country where elections are held on the set dates and whose results are accepted by all parties.

Speaker of the Danish Parliament welcomed the stability that characterizes Morocco, noting that the Kingdom is a country stable both politically and economically, which has a positive impact on other areas.