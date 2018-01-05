Morocco: Jerada - Energy Minister Meets With Unions' Representatives

Jerada — Energy, mining and sustainable development minister Aziz Rabbah and wali of the eastern region, governor of the Oujda-Angad prefecture Mouad El Jamai held, Thursday in Jerada, a communication meeting with representatives of trade unions to examine their demands.

In a statement to MAP at the end of the meeting, the minister said that the discussions focused on the new model of development for the province which is supported by the different parties as it will contribute to job creation.

The meeting, which was marked by frankness, transparency and interaction, was also an opportunity to underline the need for organizing unstructured activities in order to preserve the safety and health of people involved in them, he added.

Noting that the various parties are making sure that the dialogue continues, the minister emphasized the importance of ensuring rigorous monitoring and follow-up of the development projects that will be launched as part of an integrated program that meets the pressing expectations at the local level.

For their part, the trade unions' representatives presented their demands notably setting up an economic alternative to create more jobs, improving access to basic services (health, education..), fighting poverty and precariousness and dealing with the pending cases of coal workers from the "Charbonnages du Maroc (CDM)".

They also called for benefiting from the potential offered by many sectors, notably agriculture and tourism, in order to create an economic dynamic in the province.