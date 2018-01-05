4 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco to Host 2nd Conference of NGOs Members of UN Ecosoc

Tagged:

Related Topics

Conakry — Morocco will host this year the second international conference of NGOs members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The announcement came following the 1st conference held recently in Conakry in the Guinean Republic under the theme "African civil society and the migration crisis", said a statement by the Moroccan observatory for women's rights which took part in the meeting initiated by the African parliament of civil society (PASOCI).

This conference was an opportunity to get the African civil society reflect on the migration crisis that the continent is undergoing in order to come up with solutions to the crisis.

During the meeting, representatives of civil society denounced the recent violations of migrants' rights committed in some countries, as Libya and other transit countries that do not respect human rights and asylum rights as laid in international conventions, the statement said.

Morocco

CAF Awards - Morocco's WAC Best African Club in 2017

Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) was elected, Thursday night, as the best African Club in 2017 at a ceremony… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.