Morocco to Host 2nd Conference of NGOs Members of UN Ecosoc

Conakry — Morocco will host this year the second international conference of NGOs members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The announcement came following the 1st conference held recently in Conakry in the Guinean Republic under the theme "African civil society and the migration crisis", said a statement by the Moroccan observatory for women's rights which took part in the meeting initiated by the African parliament of civil society (PASOCI).

This conference was an opportunity to get the African civil society reflect on the migration crisis that the continent is undergoing in order to come up with solutions to the crisis.

During the meeting, representatives of civil society denounced the recent violations of migrants' rights committed in some countries, as Libya and other transit countries that do not respect human rights and asylum rights as laid in international conventions, the statement said.