5 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Isles Say Fuel Scarcity Crisis Is Almost Over

By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA), has expressed its confidence that the fuel scarcity crisis that has plagued the Islands for almost a week has been brought under control.

In a press statement yesterday, ZURA Communication Officer Mr Mbaraka Hassan Haji said efforts of the Authority have enabled quick importation of petroleum to be distributed to petrol stations from yesterday.

According to Haji, the shortage witnessed here since the New Year eve (December 31, 2017), has been sliding back to normalcy after four days of difficulties to get petrol, creating long queues.

He dismissed as untrue and mere rumours allegations that the scarcity was plans to increase fuel price, "Unfortunately this happened during New Year celebrations. We are sorry for the inconveniences caused by the shortage, including affecting public transport (Daladala) schedules."

The communication office said the fuel shortage which is expected to turn into history by tomorrow (Saturday), is linked to some distributor's negligence and inaccuracy in budgeting, "for example, GAPCO suppliers imported the normal quantity of petrol, but during end of the year celebrations the demand or consumption is usually high."

He appealed to the fuel distributors to be careful when planning for their stock and that there was no reason of Zanzibar being hit by fuel shortage for days, while motorists and travellers complained about scarcity. "We expected that after the formation of ZURA in 2013, the frequent shortage of fuel would not happen again as promised by authorities.

It is unfortunate it has happened. We ask officers to be vigilant, never to allow the scarcity," said Ali Kombo, a motorist. According to one ZURA officer, Zanzibar will have sufficient fuel by tomorrow, and that MT Ukombozi tanker yesterday brought 1,400 metric tonnes of petrol to be distributed to main fuel suppliers: GAPCO, United Petroleum (UP), and Zanzibar Petroleum (ZP).

Zanzibar has since September last year switched to Petroleum Bulk Procurement (PBP) being implemented by the Augusta Energy Limited of Switzerland, which won the tender for importing. Zanzibar requires 10 million litres of fuel monthly on average, which includes kerosene, petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

