Zambia: Kitwe Council Bans Sale of Fresh Foods in Wake of Cholera Crisis

In the wake of Cholera outbreaks recorded in Lusaka, the sale of fresh foods such as meat, chicken pieces, fish among others on the streets have been banned in Kitwe District following a consultative meeting.

The meeting chaired by Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang'ombe and Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has put in place measures to avoid the outbreak of Cholera in Kitwe District.

The stakeholders agreed that no fresh merchandise should be sold especially on the streets to help safeguard the lives of people and avoid the outbreak of the pandemic in the district.

They have further banned handshakes especially in churches until such a time the situation will be back to normal.

The stakeholders that attended the meeting include, heads of government departments, the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service, Zambia Police, Nkana Water and Sewerage Company, Kitwe City Council Management and Councillors, Street Vendors and Market Associations and the Church among others.