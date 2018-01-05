THE 2018 round of the Mapinduzi Cup football tournament continues to rage on at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, once again pitting football giants from Tanzania Mainland, Uganda and Zanzibar.

Already excitement, tension and entertaining football is the order of every match's 90 minutes. Just like last year, referees who currently officiate in the tournament have continued to do their job flawlessly to the admiration of all teams.

The inclusion of the region's football giants in the Mapinduzi Cup has heightened the status of the tournament to the extent that it can even outclass the famous Kagame Cup Club Championship if it gets massive support.

Having big spenders like Azam, Young Africans, Simba, Singida United or URA from Uganda, you need a big package to promote matches, players and coaching credibility; all can be well administered with a good sponsorship. With all signs of growing, it is time the organisers of the Mapinduzi Cup open doors to sponsors since their support is vital in making it bigger and better as time goes on.

The organisers must be free to appeal for the backing from any part of the globe, since Zanzibar, which is one of the world's heritage sites with rich historical background, naturally lures global interests.

From what we have witnessed in the ongoing tournament and many others held previously, we are convinced that Mapinduzi Cup seeks international recognition, and only combined support can make the tournament reach the targeted goal.

We have seen how serious the Zanzibaris are in promoting the game right from the grassroots level to senior level in form of Zanzibar Heroes. Zanzibar Heroes who ended overall runners up in the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup is a clear evidence of this seriousness.

To prove the doubters wrong, Zanzibar Sand Heroes went on to win the Copa Beach Soccer Cup in Dar es Salaam a few days after the Challenge Cup feat. It is Zanzibar, where faithfulness is everyone's culture and this was proved to the world by Hafidh Alli, the most successful and trusted Tanzanian referee at continental level.

As there are a lot to learn from both the Zanzibari and the Mapinduzi Cup, we are obliged to say we have a lot to offer to them and their tournament as corporate, private and government firms. We wish all participants success in this year's tournament as we once again urge the organisers to look for means of making it bigger and better.