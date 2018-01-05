Tanzania: No Way Out for Traffic Offenders As Police Tighten Their Noose

HEAD of Police Traffic Department, Fortunatus Musilimu has called on drivers across the country to respect road safety rules, a move that will avoid unnecessary accidents.

Mr Musilimu made the call yesterday during an ongoing joint operation of inspecting vehicles at Segera junction road block that comprises three regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Coast respectively which was launched last December, 2017.

He said since the operations began last month, many drivers are now aware of road traffic safety rules. "The exercise is run country-wide by two or three regions, therefore there is no way out for drivers to escape traffic offences from one region to another, the best way is to respect road safety rules," he said.

On his part, Kilimanjaro Regional Traffic Officer (RTO), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) William Msika elaborated that since the initiation of the exercise they have managed to control drivers trying to escape after committing a traffic offence, saying that every region currently has tight road inspection.

"Actually drivers who had the habit of escaping traffic offences now have no room to escape because every region has tight inspection," he said. On their part, several passengers travelling from Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam through Segera- Chalinze and Segera - Kilimanjaro highways have hailed the traffic police unit for organising the exercise.