Tanzania: Work Permit Delays Mbeya NHC Schedule - Manager

THE National Housing Corporation (NHC) in Mbeya Region is behind the time schedule to start the construction of the New Uhindini modern market that was to be launhed in December, last year, with allegations that it is Mbeya City Council that delayed to provide them with a permit to begin the work.

That revelation was made recently here by Mbeya Regional NHC Manager, Nehemia Msigwa, while responding to questions from the members of the press, who wanted to know the reason(s) for delaying the work that is behind time schedule.

He said according to an agreement with the City Council, the construction was supposed to begin in December 2017, but has not started because they have not been issued with the construction permit. "Once we get the permit any time, we are ready and we shall start the construction.

This project is big and very important economically ... the drawings are ready and have been approved by the City Council, but the only challenge here is the construction permit," pointed out Mr Msigwa.

In the rejoinder, Mbeya City Council Mayor, David Mwashilindi pointed out that such a big project can not be allowed to start and continue without informing and getting a consent from the Regional Administration and Local Governments Offices.

However, he said already, they have received a piece of advice from the area Regional Administration and Local Government, adding: "From Monday, next week, you would start seeing some changes towards the implementation of the project."

Historically, Uhindini market in 2006 was razed down by fire to ashes and in 2009, another market - Mwanjelwa in the same area suffered the same fate and recently, Sido market within the same region, lost millions of valuable goods to another fire that reduced it to ashes.