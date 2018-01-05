5 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Four Appear in Nkasi Court Over Bribery Charges

By Peti Siyame in Nkasi

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arraigned four officials of the Nkasi District Council, Rukwa region charged of soliciting and receiving bribes of over 1.2m/- from a pastoralist.

The four on the list who appeared before the Nkasi Magistrate's Court are District Land Officer, Nicodemus Hillu, Sylivesta Soneka, Justin Makandi and Anselimo Godian. The three are wildlife officers brought before trial magistrate Ms Rozalia Mugisa.

However, the four pleaded not guilty over the charges and are out after fulfilling bail conditions. Ms Mugisa said the four are charged for committing the crime under section 15 of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act of 2007, and adjourned the case until January 18, this year when it will come for another mention.

Prosecuting, PCCB Attorney, Ms Simeona Mapunda charged before the court that the four accused jointly and together committed the crime on December 29, last year inside the Mfili Forest Reserve which is the major source of water for the citizens of Namanyere Town, Nkasi District.

She further charged that on the material day they solicited and received bribe of 1,200,000/- from one pastoralist from Mumbasi area after being caught red-handed grazing his 40 heads of cattle inside the reserve.

The Nkasi District PCCB Commander, Mr Samson Bishati told the 'Daily News' outside the court room that the graft body decided to arraign the four accused after gathering sufficient evidence to try them.

