South Africa: Nine Dead in Karoo Highway Taxi Crash

Nine people died after a taxi rolled on the N1 between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka in the Karoo on Friday, Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said.

"Apparently the driver of the taxi lost control of the vehicle," said Africa.

The crash occurred shortly after 05:00, and at that time three women and three men had died.

A team of emergency workers, police and road traffic officials arrived to help, and the N1 was closed in both directions.

Shortly before 07:00 another woman died, and over the next two hours, two of the injured men died.

The injured occupants were taken to hospital for further treatment and the road was re-opened.

Source: News24