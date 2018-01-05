Zambia: Eastern Province Record Two Cases of Cholera

Two suspected Cholera cases have been recorded in Sinda District at Mung'omba and the patients have since been quarantined at Mung'omba Rural Health Centre.

The cases were reported on Wednesday and health personnel have been working tirelessly to contain a possible spread of the disease.

According to initial reports, the suspects are said to have travelled from Lusaka's Kabanana compound to attend a funeral of their relative in Sinda.

Sinda District Commissioner Paradius Sakala who visited the Health Centre yesterday has urged health officers to ensure the cases are handled professionally and urged them to take precautions.

The health team handling the situation comprises of Provincial Medical Officers and Sinda District Medical Officers.

The District Commissioner has directed ZANIS to start sensitising people on how Cholera can be prevented.

Sakala also directed all the Heads of Departments in the District to take a leading role in sensitising their officers.