5 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Eastern Province Record Two Cases of Cholera

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stanely Kombe

Two suspected Cholera cases have been recorded in Sinda District at Mung'omba and the patients have since been quarantined at Mung'omba Rural Health Centre.

The cases were reported on Wednesday and health personnel have been working tirelessly to contain a possible spread of the disease.

According to initial reports, the suspects are said to have travelled from Lusaka's Kabanana compound to attend a funeral of their relative in Sinda.

Sinda District Commissioner Paradius Sakala who visited the Health Centre yesterday has urged health officers to ensure the cases are handled professionally and urged them to take precautions.

The health team handling the situation comprises of Provincial Medical Officers and Sinda District Medical Officers.

The District Commissioner has directed ZANIS to start sensitising people on how Cholera can be prevented.

Sakala also directed all the Heads of Departments in the District to take a leading role in sensitising their officers.

Zambia

High Copper Prices to Boost State Coffers

THE Government projects increased revenue collection through taxes from the mines because of the rising copper prices on… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.