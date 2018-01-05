Namibia: Anti-Psychotic Drug Out of Stock

THE psychiatric centre just behind the Windhoek Central Hospital has sent some of its patients home because of a shortage of a crucial anti-psychotic drug called Clozapine.

The government used to provide the drug which is used by people who have severe schizophrenia, but stopped about a year ago, claiming that it was out of stock.

Schizophrenia is a serious brain disorder that makes it difficult for a person to tell the difference between real and unreal experiences, to think logically, to have normal emotional responses to others, and to behave normally in social situations.

Clozapine works by changing the actions of chemicals in the brain, and it also reduces the risk of suicidal behaviour. Statistics from the health ministry from 2016 show that more than 9 000 people in Namibia had schizophrenia. This was a massive increase from just more than 3 800 recorded in 2012.

These statistics were compiled from various institutions after patients had been admitted, or visited as out-patients. The health ministry's acting permanent secretary, Dr David Uirab, confirmed the shortage of the drug yesterday.

"Yes, indeed, we are out of stock for some time now. We are struggling to get it from the suppliers. As we speak, it is still on order.

"As soon as we get it, we will make sure our patients get the drug. For now, there are other alternatives since we will not send patients away without alternatives," Uirab noted.

A family whose member was sent back home from the psychiatric centre told The Namibian that the drug was available in pharmacies, but is costly.

Claudia Namises, whose mentally challenged adopted son was admitted for several months at the centre before he was released, said the drug calmed him.

Her son was diagnosed with severe schizophrenia, and had been admitted to the centre until about a year ago when they were informed about the shortage of the drug.

She added that since this specific drug is the most important one, the centre said they could not handle some of the patients.

"Now, he is with me at home. I cannot afford to buy the drug from a pharmacy because it is expensive. My son is roaming the streets because I cannot control him," said Namises.

A sister whose sibling was sent away from the centre said although the drug is costly, they have no choice but to buy it.

The sister, who refused to be named, said the family has to control their relative so that she does not roam around.

"First of all, I must admit that she was treated very well at the psychiatric ward. The people are very professional there. Maybe, they could not handle her when she becomes difficult," she said.

The sister appealed to the government to help the families urgently, especially those who cannot afford to buy the drug from private pharmacies.

"My humble request to the government is to help us, and make this drug a priority. Some people can afford, and there are those who cannot afford it," she pleaded.

A nurse, who asked not to be identified, told The Namibian during a visit to the centre on Wednesday that they had to discharge most of the patients because they could not control them.

Although the nurse admitted that the drug was in short supply, she added that sometimes they send patients home if they realise that they cannot help them.

She, however, said even after sending the patients home, they can still come to collect medication from the centre.

"Yes, we are out of stock, and that drug is crucial. We have seen most patients relapse because of a lack of Clozapine," she stated.

Clinical psychologist Shaun Whittaker said despite the use of psychotropic medication, only one in seven individuals he has diagnosed recovers.

Whittaker observed that those who developed schizophrenia due to childhood trauma (sexual, physical and emotional abuse, bullying, and neglect), for example, constitute about 33% of all cases of psychosis, and do not respond well to psychotropic medication.