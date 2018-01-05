5 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Adds Sh800k Toy to His Rich Collection

Photo: Nairobi News
President Uhuru Kenyatta at the requiem mass of Kenyan scholar Calestous Juma at the Holy Family Basilica. RIGHT: The Santos 100 carbon watch.
By Eddy Kagera

President Uhuru Kenyatta has added another toy to his already rich collection of wrist watches.

The head of state was photographed on Thursday rocking a Santos 100 carbon watch that goes for $7,600 (Sh782,800).

Mr Kenyatta was at the requiem mass of US-based Kenyan scholar Calestous Juma at the Holy Family Basilica.

His new toy was on display when the head of state placed a consoling hand on the shoulder of Juma's son, Eric.

Already, the president is said to own six wrist watches valued at a total of Sh12 million.

Below are the other watches that the president owns:

1. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak valued at Sh3,899,500.

2. Patek Philippe Aquanaut worth Sh3,399,900

3. Arnold & Son HM Perpetual Moon that goes for Sh3,200,000

4. Rolex Submariner Green Bezel that costs Sh855,000

5. Rolex submariner valued at Sh850,000

6. Rolex Oyster Perpetual worth Sh529,200

