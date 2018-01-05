Kenya: Uhuru Adds Sh800k Toy to His Rich Collection

Photo: Nairobi News

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the requiem mass of Kenyan scholar Calestous Juma at the Holy Family Basilica. RIGHT: The Santos 100 carbon watch.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has added another toy to his already rich collection of wrist watches.

The head of state was photographed on Thursday rocking a Santos 100 carbon watch that goes for $7,600 (Sh782,800).

Mr Kenyatta was at the requiem mass of US-based Kenyan scholar Calestous Juma at the Holy Family Basilica.

His new toy was on display when the head of state placed a consoling hand on the shoulder of Juma's son, Eric.

Already, the president is said to own six wrist watches valued at a total of Sh12 million.

Below are the other watches that the president owns:

1. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak valued at Sh3,899,500.

2. Patek Philippe Aquanaut worth Sh3,399,900

3. Arnold & Son HM Perpetual Moon that goes for Sh3,200,000

4. Rolex Submariner Green Bezel that costs Sh855,000

5. Rolex submariner valued at Sh850,000

6. Rolex Oyster Perpetual worth Sh529,200