South Africa: Tactical Joint Operation Cracks Crime Syndicate

press release

In a concerted effort to demolish all the crime hotspots throughout this Province, the Tactical Joint Operation composed of the Provincial Detectives and Tracking Team was conducted in the City of Polokwane focussing on the illegal operations conducted by the bogus Medical Doctors and Traditional Healers.

This operation was conducted yesterday on the 2018-01-04 from the morning until late afternoon which led to the arrest of two suspects aged 31 and 33 who are both illegal foreigners, for allegedly practicing as Medical Doctors and Traditional Healers illegally.

This Teams of members received information about the illegal surgery operated by bogus doctors in the City at corner Landross Mare and Rissik streets, they followed it and found this illegal activities running and subsequently, two suspects were immediately arrested.

Some of the activities involved in these syndicate was amongst others; selling of abortion pills and some creams which are allegedly being used for penis and hip enlargement, etc.

During this operation, the following items were recovered:

* Herbs and animal skins.

* Advertising pamphlets with the Doctor's contact details.

* Cellphones.

* Three (03) Laptops and one with Musina Municipality emblem.

* Tablets.

* Medical equipment.

The Police preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested suspects are illegal foreign Nationals.

The suspects will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon on the following charges:

* Possession of suspected stolen properties.

* Illegal immigration Act.

* Impersonating a Doctor.

* Operating an illegal surgery.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner LT. General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed this milestone achievement done by this Teams of members with high esteem and he encouraged them to continue with this outstanding performance until all our streets are cleaned out of any criminality throughout the Province.