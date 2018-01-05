Zimbabwe: New Athletics Season Underway

THE new athletics season gets underway this weekend in Harare with the national track and field meet pencilled for the National Sports Stadium B Arena.

Most athletes have been busy training ahead of the new season and it's likely to be an interesting weekend on the track for their first event of the year.

Harare Athletics Board treasurer Sledge Chinyoka said they are ready to host the competition and are looking forward to an exciting meet.

"The Sunday track and field event, is a national event which covers all age groups from primary school to senior athletes from various clubs throughout the country.

"We expect over 200 athletes to participate in this event. It is in line with the NAAZ four-year strategic plan which was launched last September in Harare in preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo," said Chinyoka.

The athletics mother body is looking at increasing local competitions with some of them being closed for a specific group of athletes focusing on events they believe Zimbabwean athletes stand a better chance of qualifying for major international competitions.

It will also see them limiting the time under which such events will be held as they want to keep them short to achieve their targets.

Chinyoka yesterday said they would be rotating events in line with the national association after revealing that not all competitions line up for this year will feature all events at the same time.

"The event will be done over two hours and will have events rotated between Harare and Bulawayo meaning that if this event is to have long jump, the Bulawayo event will have discus so as to cater for all athletes.

"It is also in line with the strategic plan where two national events will be held every month and in different cities. Furthermore it will try to harness and groom talent," Chinyoka said.

Being the hosting province, Harare will be hoping that their athletes will start the year on a high note and Chinyoka said they are anticipating a competitive meet.

"Harare athletes should expect tremendous challenge from other provinces especially in the long distance events and also in the senior men's 100m and 200m events where seasoned athletes from other provinces are expected to take part," said Chinyoka.

The province had hoped to kick-start their programme with a cross country event tomorrow ahead of Sunday's competition.

However, the provincial event has been moved to January 20 and it's now being co-hosted with Mr Pace Athletics Club. The club is hosting its first cross-country at Seke 6 High School, in Chitungwiza.

"The Saturday event had been postponed to the 20th of January. It will be co-hosted with Mr Pace Athletics Club.

"We are trying to bring athletics to the communities where most people reside," said Chinyoka.