South Africa: National Youth Development Agency Congratulates Matric Class of 2017

press release

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) congratulates the matric class of 2017 and wishes them well in their future academic endeavours.

"As the NYDA, we commend the matric class of 2017 for achieving an outstanding overall national pass rate of 75,1% in the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination, from a previous figure of 72,5% in 2016 and 70% pass rate achieved in the year 2015 respectively. Continued growth in our results follows a ground-breaking decision by government to declare Fee-Free Higher Education. We are hopeful that learners who did not do well will take advantage of the Second Chance Matric Re-Write, a programme handed-over by the NYDA to the Department of Basic Education" says NYDA Chairperson, Sifiso Mtsweni.

Young people who have done well who find themselves financially disadvantaged must apply for the NYDA Solomon Mahlangu Scholarship Fund. Applications for the scholarship fund closes on the 16 January 2018. More information about the scholarship can be accessed through our website www.nyda.gov.za or visiting our nearest branches.

"We also urge young people to make use of the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) service, for admission at various institution of higher education. The NYDA will be available at all universities and TVET colleges to ensure the implementation of Fee-Free Higher Education said Mtsweni.

Issued by: National Youth Development Agency