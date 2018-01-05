South Africa: Minister Joe Maswanganyi On Derailment of Shosholoza Meyl Train From Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg

press release

Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, statement on the derailment of Shosholoza Meyl train 37012 from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg

Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, together with the MEC for Police, Roads and Transport in the Free State, Mr Sam Mashinini, visited the scene, where the Shosholoza Meyl Train 37012 derailed at Jeneva level crossing between Henneman and Kroonstad, today, 04 January 2018.

The train was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when this unfortunate incident occurred.

Minister Maswanganyi confirms that preliminary investigations indicate that the derailment is caused by the truck which untimely crossed the level crossing at around 09h00 this morning. Investigations indicate that the power car caught fire which crossed over to the next coach.

To this extend the damages caused by the derailment have affected seven coaches, one of which is a power car which helps in the generation of power in the train.

The derailment left twelve (12) people dead and 239 injured. The train had 429 passengers on board.

The emergency services including fire brigades were immediately called on the scene to conduct emergency rescue operations. The Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) investigators will immediately commence with the investigations.

Minister Maswanganyi has directed the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) to work closely and expedite the investigations into the circumstances that led to the derailment.

Minister Maswanganyi sends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wishes the crew and passengers admitted in hospitals a speedy recovery.

