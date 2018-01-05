South Africa: Minister Bathabile Dlamini Opens Support Centre for Matriculants

press release

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini has opened the Department's Gender Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) to matriculants who may be anxious about their examination results. The matric class of 2017 will receive their results on January 5, 2018, and reports of depression and suicide tend to be on the increase during this time.

She has urged matriculants, parents and care-givers to make use of the Command Centre to receive counselling and support from Social Workers.

The Minister also appeals to parents to look out for any signs of depression expressed by their children so that interventions can be sought early to help the youngsters deal with the outcome of their examinations.

The Command Centre can be reached toll free on 0800 428 428. Callers can also request a Social Worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone. Deaf matriculants can also interact with the Command Centre using Skype. Just add HelpmeGBV to your contacts and a Social Worker will accept the invite and call you back. You can visit gbv.org.za for more information.

Minister Dlamini would also like to extend her well wishes to the 417 239 social grant beneficiaries who sat down for their matric examinations at the end of the 2017 academic year. She wishes to remind the grant beneficiaries who will pass and be accepted at institutions of higher learning that they will not be means tested by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) when they apply for financial assistance.

Since 2015 the Department of Social Development has worked very closely with the Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, SASSA as well as NSFAS to determine and track performance of social grant beneficiary matriculants and also to ensure that they are prioritised in receiving financial support to further their studies beyond matric. This is in line with extending the scope of the social protection system for children that graduate out of our social security system due to age, in particular for those that are from child-headed households and are vulnerable. In October 2016, a special outreach programme was established between the Department of Social Development and NSFAS working together with the Department of Basic Education as well as the Department of Higher Education to ensure that social grant beneficiaries apply for financial assistance. Particular attention was given to reaching learners in the poor nodal areas across the country as well as those who are in child-headed households.

Issued by: Department of Social Development