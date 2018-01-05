Zambia: Big Guns for Mansa Chess Tourney

FIVE International Masters (IMs) led by national champion Andrew Kayonde have confirmed participation in the battle of brains at Luapula Chess League Association (LCLA) Mukubulo Open tournament which will act as phase two of the national team selection trials.

According to the latest updated list of players by the Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ), Kayonde was joined by fellow IMs Gillan Bwalya, Richmond Phiri and Chumfwa brothers in Stanley and Kelvin.

The Grandmaster title-chasing star Kayonde has been dominating the men's category in the last four years while Women Fide Master (WFM) Lorita Mwango is the current women's champion.

But arguably the best player of 2017 IM Chitumbo Mwali was missing on a list alongside Daniel Jere.

Mwali has been best performer for Zambian at major international events behind Kayonde, who has been consistence since 2014.

Other notable players on a 38 player list, who are expected to vie for five positions at a two day event, are Fide Masters (FMs) trio of Douglas Munenga, Nase Lungu and Chola Musonda.

Others are Candidate Masters (CMs) duo of Dalington Nyimbili and Musatwe Simutowe.

In the ladies category, (WFM) Mwango will lead the women section that is expected to offer a real competition among the 10 players that have entered the race.

Defending champion Mwango, who is a favourite to defend her crown has so far been joined by young sports woman of year Lubuuto Bwalya, who is also Women Candidate Master (WCM).

Others are WCM Linda Hamoonga, who opened a New Year by claiming a silver medal at the Zimbabwe Open tournament and Copperbelt Chess League Association (CCLA) general secretary Bridget Mayani is also in the mix but WCM Constance Mbatha was absent on a list.

The rest of the players are Daisy Simenda, Kabamba Mulwale, Mary Mashane, Phiri Chilufya, WCM Phyllis Mwilola and Tina Sibanjane.

The federation is on 12-14 of this month scheduled to select a team comprised of five men and five women that will impress during the national trials set for Henry Courtyard Executive Lodge in Mansa.

The team will then represent Zambia at major international events this year.