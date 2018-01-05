5 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Southern Africa: Ramaphosa Victory Good for Southern Africa

By Kondjeni Tuli Ntinda

I recall Cyril Ramaphosa during his days as a progressive union leader of the National Union of Mineworkers and later as Secretary General of the ANC. It was during this time that Ramaphosa showed astute brilliance and it is of little surprise to see him ascend to the presidency of the ANC. He is extremely calculating and shows little emotions but behind the scenes he is devastatingly effective.

I won't touch much on his business acumen because it is in politics where he has caught the imagination of many. My advice to him is to initially form a unified leadership in order to tackle the many challenges that South Africa finds itself riddled in and then to screen out those who are determined to make it ungovernable for him to lead the ANC.

Being elected to the position is one thing. Maintaining leadership is another ball game on its own. After all, if South Africa sneezes the entire Southern Africa catches a cold.

