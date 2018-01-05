Zambia: Mamfunda Throws in Towel

POWER Dynamos Football Club secretary Ricky Mamfunda has resigned after serving for five years.

Mamfunda said in a statement yesterday that he had tendered in his resignation to Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc as club secretary.

"I wish to officially announce that I have tendered in my resignation from Copperbelt Energy Corporation plc as Club Secretary for Power Dynamos Football Club." Mamfunda said.

He said his resignation was personal and thanked CEC for according him an opportunity to serve as Power Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"My resignation is purely a personal decision and I would like to sincerely thank Copperbelt Energy Corporation plc for the opportunity to serve as chief executive officer of Power Dynamos FC. It was a

great honour to lead Power Dynamos FC," Mamfunda said.

Mamfunda further wished Power the best in the 2018 season and beyond.

And CEC managing director Owen Silavwe confirmed Mamfunda's resignation and that a replacement will be found before the start of the season.

"Yes he (Mamfunda) has resigned, we need to find a replacement before the start of the season, it's an important position at the club. In a few days or weeks we should have a secretary in place," Silavwe said.