Zimbabwe: Chienderamwano Calls It a Day

Three-time Mr Zimbabwe winner Champion "Mbewe" Chienderamwano has called it a day from bodybuilding and will now look to pursue personal business interests.

The Botswana-based hulk who returned home for the festive season won several titles in a career spanning over 14 years.

He also has an interest in transport business as well as offering VVIP security services.

Chienderamwano won the country's prestigious Mr Zimbabwe title for three consecutive years in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

But he did not participate in 2015 after suffering a shoulder injury.

Last year, the Kwekwe-born bodybuilder was beaten to the title by South African-based Ndumiso Dhlodlo of Bulawayo at 7Arts.

Now Chienderamwano believes he has done his part in the sport and has vowed never to come back to the podium again.

The 31-year-old hulk started bodybuilding at the age of 17 while he was still an Ordinary Level student at Mbizo High School in the Midlands town.

Chienderamwano also has in his collection of title medals, the Iron Man Botswana, Mr Botswana, Mr Musclemania and Mr Ironman Zimbabwe.

"I'm retiring as a competitive bodybuilder, but I am not retiring from bodybuilding. I will be available to help bodybuilders and also the National Federation in whatever way they would want me to.

"Retirement is not failure, but part of growth it's a stage that every athlete passes through and it is not abandonment.

"Life is made up of diverse lifestyles. Your lifestyle is part of your life, but it is not your life. Lifestyle can change any time either by choice or by circumstance," said Chienderamwano.

In winning three successive titles, Chienderamwano followed in the footsteps of a rare breed of bodybuilders who include six-time champion Innocent Choga, the pair of the late George Takundwa and Givemore Marume who won the accolade on four occasions.

Bible Mhizha also three national titles.

Chienderamwano also gave a word of encouragement to upcoming athletes who are still active in the sport.

"The winner in bodybuilding is determined by judges, so looking the best you can possibly be does not always guarantee you a title. Your best may just fall short of what the judges will be expecting.

"I have won some shows when I was not at my best and felt like I was favoured, but I have also lost some competitions where I thought it was a walk over and I felt like this is robbery.

"It happens in sport. But you have to look your best anywhere and keep competing as long as you have the energy," said Chienderamwano.