Zimbabwe: Addressing Disability Issues Needs More Than Charity

It is estimated that there are 1,4 million persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Zimbabwe. Despite such a significant number, PWDs continue to be an extremely marginalised group in society. PWDs thus face a myriad challenges, especially exclusion from major areas like education, employment, health, housing and political participation, only to mention but a few.

What compounds the sorry situation of PWDs in Zimbabwe is that disability is still viewed as a charity issue. Whenever the so-called non-disabled persons meet PWDs, they are strongly convinced that a donation of something, be it cash or other goodies, is the salvation.

This is totally wrong! It is high time that this charity approach to disability comes to an end. We have to think beyond the charity approach to disability. What PWDs need is not charity, but total emancipation. PWDs need full and effective realisation of all their fundamental freedoms and rights as opposed to charity.

It is only when PWDs have access to education, health services, employment (including income-generation projects), political participation and total inclusion in society that we can start to boast of a tolerant and inclusive society. But if our thinking as Zimbabweans is still glued in extending charity only to PWDs, there is no way that we can achieve an inclusive society. Charity actually dis-empowers, belittles, demeans and even mocks PWDs.

I am convinced that the adage "don't give a hungry man fish, but give a fishing rod" is correct and applicable in the disability discourse. What should be given to PWDs are jobs, education and equal opportunities in every sector of the society. There should be full and effective political representation and participation, promotion in all policies and programmes and positive societal attitudes, among other things.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with extending charity to PWDs. What is wrong is the commonly shared view that extending charity to PWDs is a panacea to the challenges that they face. Charity can never and will never be a panacea to the woes that PWDs face in Zimbabwe.

Only a human rights approach to disability can salvage PWDs in Zimbabwe. It is high time that Zimbabweans define all the human rights and apply them in the context of all PWDs. That is the panacea to the current sorry situation for PWDs.

I must also hasten to remind fellow Zimbabweans that our beloved country is a ratifying party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). In fact, Zimbabwe ratified the CRPD on September 23, 2013 without any reservations.

Article 1 of the CRPD is very clear and articulates the purpose of the convention as the promotion, protection and fulfilment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all PWDs. Thus the convention embodies the best practices for the realisation of the rights of PWDs.

The ratification therefore has far reaching implications for favourable reforms in all sectors in Zimbabwe in the context of PWDs. Not only is the CRPD a human rights document, but it is also a developmental tool to be utilised by governments in favour of PWDs. At the national level, our 2013 Constitution ushered a new era for the realisation of the rights of PWDs.

In terms of Section 22, the State, all Government institutions and agencies at every level are mandated to develop programmes for the welfare of persons with physical or mental disabilities, especially work programmes consistent with their capabilities and acceptable to them or their representatives; to consider the specific requirements of persons with all forms of disabilities as one of the priorities in development plans; to encourage the use and development of forms of communication suitable for persons with mental or physical disabilities; to foster social organisations aimed at improving the quality of life of PWDs; and to take measures to ensure accessibility of PWDs to buildings and amenities.

This is a step forward in attempting to alleviate poverty among PWDs in Zimbabwe and to ensure inclusion and participation in society by PWDs. In addition, the provision requires mainstreaming of disability rights in Zimbabwe. It can be submitted that mainstreaming disability issues and not charity, is a paramount part of the strategies of sustainable development There is also a dedicated section on the rights of PWDs, which is section 83 of the Constitution.

In terms of the section, the State is mandated to take appropriate measures to ensure that PWDs realise their full mental and physical potential, including measures to enable them to become self-reliant; to enable them to live with their families and participate in social, creative or recreational activities; to protect them from all forms of exploitation and abuse; and to give them access to education and health care services.

Section 83 in deed shows a constitutional commitment to address some of the major barriers to the equality of PWDs such as access to education and health facilities. The Constitution was crafted along the human rights approach to disability as opposed to the charity approach.

I therefore strongly implore my fellow countryman that instead of giving cash and groceries to children with disabilities, we should buy school uniforms and pay tuition fees for them. Instead of giving new outfits to women with disabilities, we should start income-generation projects for them.

Instead of buying whisky for men with disabilities, we should find employment for them so that they will be able to buy whisky for themselves and even for us during the 2018 festive season.

Esau Mandipa is a lecturer in the Faculty of Law at Midlands State University and a lawyer in practice with Gundu and Dube Legal Practitioners in Gweru. He writes in his personal capacity and can be can be contacted at [email protected] or cell no. 0773 429 047.