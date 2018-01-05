5 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Party Embarks On HIV and Aids Campaign

By Blessings Chidakwa Mash West

The ZANU-PF leadership in Mashonaland West Province is embarking on massive HIV and AIDS awareness campaigns targeting youths in the party. Youths are being encouraged to know their status, receive counselling and access contraceptives at centres close to them.

Provincial secretary for health in the Women's League, Cde Precious Chinhamo Masango said they are targeting youths because they have found that most of them were afraid of getting tested.

"We realised that most of them are shunning health services and refusing to be tested. Therefore, as a people-centred party, greatly concerned with our future generations, we have taken it upon ourselves to encourage the youths by doing awareness campaigns. We are urging youths to engage in safer sex. We have so far conducted awareness campaigns in Mhangura area and soon we will be moving to other districts," she said.

Cde Masango said youths, who constituted the majority of numbers in the party, were key in next year's harmonised elections.

"We want our party under the leadership of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa to win 2018 elections resoundingly. The only way to achieve that is by ensuring that our youths vote in their numbers. If we fail to show them that we care about them, that would be a huge blow for us," she said.

Cde Masango urged youths to register to vote.

"Despite youths being the majority in the party, zanu-pf will struggle to win with a wider margin if they fail to register to vote," she said.

Cde Masango said the Women's League in the province was also helping to fight child marriages in the province.

