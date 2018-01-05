5 January 2018

Zimbabwe: Rapist Cousin Jailed 3 Years

By Lovemore Meya

A 23-year-old Chitungwiza man, who recorded a video while allegedly raping his 15-year-old cousin, was sentenced to an effective three years in prison after being convicted of a lesser charge of sleeping with a young person.

He had earlier denied the rape charge when he appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa. However, Ms Chivasa later convicted him of a lesser charge of sleeping with a young person after a full trial.

Ms Chivasa slapped him with four years in prison, but conditionally set aside a year for five years on condition that he does not commit the same offence. Proven facts were that he slept with the minor on two occasions. In trying to conceal the offence, the man threatened to throw his victim into a dam and also gave her 50 cents.

The incident happened on September 10 and 11 last year when the minor accompanied the accused's wife to Hunyani River for prayers. On their way back, the minor lost the keys to her uncle's home and she only realised it when they arrived home.

The accused, however, volunteered to accompany the minor to search for the keys. Upon arrival at the river, he demanded to have sexual intercourse with his cousin. The two resultantly slept together and the victim was given 50 cents for her to remain silent.

The following day, the accused intercepted the minor when she was coming back from school. He took her to his house where he had sex with her while recording the act. The matter came to light after his friend mistakenly transferred the footage into his mobile phone while getting some games. He dutifully showed the video to the minor's mother who reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

