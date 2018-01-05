5 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: SPWC CC Member Killed Over Inheritance

By Katima Mulilo

Windhoek — A member of the Swapo Party Women's Council (SPWC) central committee, Agness Pelekelo, died on Wednesday after she was allegedly shot by her nephew.

Pelekelo, 52, is the second high-profile member of the SPWC to die this week, after the death of Rosa Kavara on Tuesday.Kavara was a Swapo member of parliament in the National Council and a central committee member of Swapo.

Pelekelo died on Wednesday after she was allegedly shot by her 22-year-old nephew in a dispute over the estate of his (nephew's) late father. The nephew was identified as Samuel Pelekelo, a resident of Mazoba village in the Zambezi Region.

According to a police report, Samuel fatally shot his aunt on Wednesday morning after arguing with her over the estate of his late father.

Police say Samuel summoned his aunt to a cattle kraal and told her he wanted his share of the inheritance - presumably livestock.

The aunt allegedly refused to heed to his demands and went back to her car, supposedly to drive off.

It was then that Samuel allegedly took a shotgun and shot his aunt in the ribs. She died instantly.

After shooting her, he allegedly turned the gun on the son of the deceased and ordered him to drive him to Katima Mulilo.

On their way the two came across a mobile roadblock and Samuel ordered his cousin not to stop.

The son allegedly stopped at the roadblock and it was where Samuel turned the gun on himself - shooting himself in the forehead and dying on the spot.

Their next of kin have been informed. Samuel is believed to have been a student at the University of Namibia Katima Mulilo campus, where his deceased aunt - who brought him up - worked as an examination officer.

SPWC deputy secretary Fransina Kahungu yesterday extended her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Agness Pelekelo.

Kahungu - the deputy mayor of Windhoek until last month's reshuffle at some local authorities - said her comrade's death is a huge loss to the women's council and the nation.

She said Pelekelo's immense contributions to debates during SPWC meetings has helped improve the lives of many women across the country.

"Comrade Pelekelo was very active in SPWC and during meetings she contributed positively to debates, she attended all meetings, we really lost someone," she said.

