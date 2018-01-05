5 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mop-Up Voter Reg Dates Set

By Michael Magoronga

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is set to conduct a mop-up registration exercise in the Midlands Province to accommodate those who could not make it during the registration blitz owing to various reasons. Addressing supporters during a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting here yesterday, provincial secretary for information Cde Cornelius Mpereri urged party members to take advantage of the exercise to go and register to vote.

"As a party, we approached the ZEC leadership for an extension of the voter registration exercise. We are therefore, happy to announce that they are going to conduct what they term a mop-up exercise as from January 10 up until 10 February. Let us take this opportunity to go and register," he said.

He said the mop-up registration exercise will seek to allow those left out during the blitz exercise to be registered before the elections later this year. Cde Mpereri said ZEC will deploy five teams in each district in the province that will stay for not more than two days per designated registration centre.

"The five teams in each district will be operating on a rotational basis and will stay a maximum of two days per identified registration centre. Unlike the blitz where they will be at every polling station, this time they will be at selected points to allow everyone to access them for registration," said Cde Mpereri.

He urged the province to take full advantage of the extension saying party members should go out in full force to ensure that they participate in the election.

"We don't want any excuses after this. Let us all go out in full force and register so that we vote. That is the only way we can win the election, no other way. Remember the President (Cde Mnangagwa) comes from this province. We therefore should lead by example both in voter registration numbers and in winning the upcoming elections," said Cde Mpereri.

