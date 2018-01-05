Namibia: Omusati Police to Trace Hit-and-Run Driver

Ongwediva — The Omusati Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracing an unknown driver who struck and ran over a pedestrian at Oloole village, near Elim in Omusati Region.

The incident occurred between 20:00 and 21:00 on Tuesday evening.

The regional police spokesperson sergeant Anna Kunga said the driver of an unidentified motor vehicle drove on the gravel road between Onaanda and Shoni, in Oloole village, and bumped a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the road. The driver did not stop and drove away from the scene.

Kunga said the victim ustained a broken right leg and was admitted to Oshakati State Hospital.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Eliakim Kandenge from Oloole village.

The police officer said the hunt is on to trace the vehicle and the driver.

In an unrelated matter a 47-year-old man is expected to appear in court very soon after he shot a person in the left upper shoulder.

The incident took place on Monday at around 07:00 at Eemhunda village, near Okalongo, Omusati Region.

It is alleged that the suspect owed money to the person he shot, in connection with a construction job done for the suspect. The victim had gone to the shebeen where the suspect was, to demand the money, but when he did not get the money he confiscated pool sticks and the pool table in lieu of payment.

"The next morning at around 07:00 the victim came again to the suspect's house and started to provoke him about the money he was owned. The suspect took his pistol and fired two shots in the air to scare the victim off but to no avail," explained Kunga.

She said it was the victim who reported the incident to the Ogongo police who took him to Oshikuku Catholic Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Kunga further said that the suspect reported himself and the incident to the police at Onandjaba. The firearm has been confiscated. Investigations continue.