Namibia: Drowning and Rape Shock Erongo Region

Windhoek — A 10-year-old boy drowned at Henties Bay on Wednesday when he and his four friends were overpowered by strong currents while swimming in what they thought were shallow waters along the beach.

Erongo regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said a young man saw what had happened and attempted to rescue them.

"One young man who was strolling on the beach saw the dilemma and went into the water but he only managed to rescue four boys," said Iikuyu. The youngest survivor was unconscious and taken to a clinic for medical treatment.

"[He] is currently in the Swakopmund State Hospital," said the deputy commissioner. The incident occurred around 14:00.

The deceased has been identified as Lee-Wayne Delwin Nanubeb. The survivors are aged between six and nine.

By yesterday afternoon police officers and divers were still at the scene searching for the body of Nanubeb.

In an unrelated matter, the Erongo police also reported that a 52-year-old man was arrested in Otjimbingwe for allegedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter. According to the police, the man is suspected of committing the heinous crime in the period between October and November 2017. The rape is alleged to have taken place on several occasions at their residence in Otjimbingwe resettlement area. The man was set to appear in the Karibib court.

In another crime report from Swakopmund on Wednesday, a concealment of birth was registered after the body of a newborn baby was discovered in a refuse bin in Vineta residential area.

Police say a full-term lifeless body of a newborn baby boy was found dumped in a refuse bin near Woermann Brock, Vrede Rede Street, Vineta, Swakopmund, by a member of the public.

The person informed the police about the discovery.

"The suspect is still unknown and investigations continue," Iikuyu said in the report. The body was transported to the Walvis Bay Police Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.