Zambia: Diggers Roll Up Sleeves

CELEBRATED Zambian rugby side 'Men At Work', Diggers coach Lawrence Njovu says the transition for the club is over and that it will challenge for the league title this year.

In an interview yesterday, Njovu said, the club has a good team blended of experienced and young players which was ready to challenge for honours.

The Kitwe out-fit, which has already commenced preparations for this year's season was among the few clubs in the league who won atrophy alongside others like Red Arrows.

Diggers beat Arrows 12-7 to grab the 2017 Roan 7s title in Luanshya before they went on to silence Green Buffaloes 23-14 inthe Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) Plate final play-off.

Diggers finished in third position in the league last season below Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF) and champions Red arrows.

Njovu said his changes have demonstrated in training that they would be a force to reckon with this season.

Despite not coming tops, Diggers at least won a trophy at every tournament they took part last year.

"We are challenging for the league, we believe we are done with the transformation. We have a good team which can challenge for honours,and I will take solace from last season's performance.

"We are one of the two teams who won something last season alongside Arrows andwe haven't lost a single game in two years at home. The team has grownin stature and we have a blend of experience and youth players," hesaid.

Njovu, the national 15s assistant coach, said defending championsArrows, neighbours KPF and Mufulira-A would be tough opponents for histeam but that there was nothing his side feared.

Mufulira-A was an exciting side to watch last season and managed to thumpboth Diggers and KPF before forcing a 6-6 draw with Arrows.

But Njovu said he has a different set and unique crop of playerscompared to the three teams.

"We have a lot of young energetic players with a lot of potential who I believe can challenge the aging guys at Arrows. We managed to beatArrows three times at tournaments last year, and I'll build on that.

"Mufulira was just hype and excitement, they have a long way tomatch us, KPF they know us better, we are the only team tobeat KPF in the league," he said.

Diggers ended KPF unbeaten run in the league when they beat MaybinSinkala tutored KPF 17-13 in the league.

And Njovu disclosed that the club might reinforce withplayers from four clubs but was quick to state that he was stillaccessing the current crop of players in the team to determine the need bring in more.

He said club was still strong as it was and will only get more players to improve the squad adding winning the league has been made difficult because certain clubs kept weakening other teams by enticing their best players with a lure of giving them jobs.

Diggers last won the league five years ago.