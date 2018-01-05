Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Rekindles Romance With Harare Fans

Man-of-the-moment Jah Prayzah did not stage a show in Harare during the festive holidays leaving fans hungry for live performance from a man who took the industry by storm after the release of "Kutonga Kwaro".

The musician was away on a tour of Malawi and had some private functions before he ended the year with a show in Kadoma. Jah Prayzah has responded to his fans and will stage a family show at Extra Mile on Sunday. The musician is on top of his game with the album "Kutonga Kwaro" having songs that are popular with the public.

The lanky crooner's album became the darling of many Zimbabweans as some of the messages in songs "Kutonga Kwaro", "Ndinindamubata" and "Masoja", aptly getting along with political developments in the country. His manager Keen Mushapaidze said by staging a massive show at the venue, they were heeding to their fans call.

"It was just unfortunate that we were away during the festive season, so we decided to have the massive show for our fans so that they have time with their favourite musician," he said.

The band is in good mood and they will display some interesting dancing routines on the day.

"We were in Malawi recently and we learnt a lot there, people should look forward to an exciting show," he said.

Mushapaidze will also take the opportunity to celebrate the manager of the year award he scooped at Business Awards held late last year. Mushapaidze was the first manager from the arts to win such award.

"I had no time to celebrate the award with people because of our busy schedule but that will be the perfect opportunity to have time celebrating with fans of JP. It is the first award I have received as a manager and indeed it feels good to be recognised amongst so many talented people in the industry," he said.

Mushapaidze said he will continue to work hard so that he achieves a lot in his career.

"I will continue to work, not for recognition but for self fulfilment and also to upgrade myself. It it is always motivating to get such recognition especially from Business Awards Council," he said.