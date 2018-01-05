5 January 2018

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: All Travels By Government Officials Must Be Notified

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

The 1st and 2nd Vice-Presidents of the Republic of Burundi jointly signed on December 28 a decree fixing the scale and the modalities of granting orders and official mission expenses.

According to the decree, any official visit conducted outside the Burundian territory must be authorized by the Government of Burundi within the limits of the available budget and priorities of the government.

Any official trip to be made by a member of the Government outside Burundi must be authorized by the Office of the Vice-President of the Republic to which s/he belongs. The decree states that even private travels by members of the government should be brought to the attention of the office of the Vice-President to whom the travelling government official belongs.

A government official has said anonymously that this measure will prevent members of the government from freely taking their private trips.

