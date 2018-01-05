Burundi: Beware of E-Learning, Warns Education Minister

Janvière Ndirahisha, Minister of Education has recently alerted students and parents who applied for virtual learning that they must have relevant information before applying. "All parents having children who wish to pursue their studies through e-learning in foreign universities, institutes and foundations whether in Europe, America, Asia, Oceania or Africa must take all reasonable precautions before studying," she said warning them against losing money due to the lack of correct information.

Janvière Ndirahisha says her ministry conducted a survey and found that some Institutes like "Madison International Institute and Business School" are not recognized.

B.F, a former student in master's program at Madison International Institute and Business School says e-learning students must pay more attention before applying for such programs. "I spent a year studying at Madison Institute without knowing that it is not recognized," he says.

He says he googled the founder of the Institute and found that he was expelled from Pakistan for having initiated an unknown Institute and later took refuge in USA. "I therefore realized that my virtual studies meant nothing and suspended them before presenting my MA thesis," he says.

"It is very important to carry out research before applying for any e-learning programs", he says.

The same view is shared by another e-learning student at Mount Kenya University. "I made sure this university was recognized before registering. It has an office in Burundi," she says.

The Education Minister Janvière Ndirahisha further says investigations into other schools, universities, institutes and foundations are underway to discourage any attempt to perpetrate fraud and forgery.