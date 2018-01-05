Burundi: Cecafa Secretary General in Burundi for U-17 Championship Preparation

Since 3 January 2018, Nicholas Musonye, Secretary General of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA), is in Burundi to launch activities to prepare 2018 CECAFA U-17.

Mossi Yussuf, President of the competitions' commission at Burundi Football Federation (FFB), says CECAFA Secretary General is in Burundi to make an inspection visit to the stadiums and hotels that will host players and other participants from CECAFA country members.

Yussuf says three stadiums namely the Urukundo stadium of Ngozi, Umuco stadium of Muyinga and Gitega stadium were chosen to host the competition which will take place in Burundi from 29 March to 14 April 2018.

Nine countries from East and Central Africa namely Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Zanzibar (Tanzanian island), South Sudan and Rwanda-which has not confirmed its participation so far-are expected to participate in this competition

This is the second time Burundi hosts CECAFA U-17 championship. It hosted the first edition in 2007 and the second edition was hosted by Kenya in 2009.