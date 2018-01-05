5 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ethnicity, Religious Crisis May Destabilise Nigeria, Clerics Warn

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Prominent religious leaders in Ekiti State, have expressed worry over the way ethnicity and religion are being used to set Nigerians against themselves, warning that the country may end up being destabilized.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to be decisive in the fight against those threatening the sovereignty of the nation.

The President, League of Imams and Alfas in the Southwest, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ekiti chapter, Pastor Rotimi Orikogbe said these in Ado Ekiti yesterday during an interdenominational service held by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ekiti Council.

The CAN boss lamented what he called senseless killings in Kwara, Benue and Rivers State.

He said: "Our value system had degenerated and that is why you see people, particularly politicians hiding under ethnicity and religion to perpetrate evil.

"Our situation has degenerated to a level where national interest is being fatally wounded by these two issues that had gained traction in the minds of our people.

"I am tasking the new NUJ exco in Ekiti to be united and love one another to be able to make progress. Don't allow money to influence your positions, because you are the mirror of the society."

On his part, the Chief Imam advised the federal government to put a machinery in motion to ensure that every Nigerian can exercise his rights wherever he lives without fear of molestation.

He said: "We thank God that religious and ethnic problems are not prominent in Ekiti. All the religious leaders interrelated freely in Ekiti State.

"It is wrong and not in the interest of Almighty Allah for people to kill in the name of religion. Allah is our creator and he won't be happy when people were killed indiscriminately."

The NUJ, Ekiti Council Chairman, Mr.RotimiOjomoyela, promised that he would commence a process of reconciliation to placate those who felt aggrieved about the outcome of the union's election held last year December.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Factional Leader 'Fatally Injured' - Military

A factional leader of the militant Boko Haram group, Mamman Nur, has been "fatally injured", the Nigerian military said… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.