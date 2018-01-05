Liberia: U.S.$600K Missing At LFA

Musa Bility calls for full scale investigation, says "unknown documents were presented to FIFA by unknown persons... which the LFA is not aware off."

Following a visit of FIFA auditors to the Liberia Football Association, its president, Musa Bility, has requested a full-scale criminal investigation after it was discovered that US$600,000 have gone missing from the association's coffers.

This followed an earlier media report that a team of FIFA auditors is in Liberia to conduct a forensic audit tasked with investigating financial corruption in Liberian football. But the FA in a release said the team of financial investigators was in the country for a compliance audit.

According to the release, during the closing meeting with the auditors, Bility discovered documents that have been inserted into the LFA financial records that are not part of any audit report and were not found on any bank statement.

"Unknown documents were presented to FIFA by unknown persons to the auditors which the LFA is not aware off," said Bility.

The LFA has therefore requested the Liberia National Police to carry out a criminal investigation and is requesting FIFA to investigate the origin of the documents.

Bility said he and the FIFA team of auditors checked both the LFA bank statement and the audit reports to authenticate the alleged transaction but found that it was nowhere in the records.

The LFA statement said the documents are false and is, therefore, requesting a full-scale criminal investigation into the matter.

The LFA has also asked FIFA to help with such an investigation so as to identify the alleged individuals who made such dubious Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU involved an alleged payment of six hundred thousand United States dollars (US$600,000).

The LFA also wants to clarify that financial transactions do not involve the president but is the responsibility of the relevant committees and the treasurer.