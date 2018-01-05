Liberia: Rep. Fallah 'Critically Ill', Missed Certification Ceremony

Photo: Liberian Observer

Representative Thomas Fallah

Rep. Thomas Fallah, (Mont. District #5) who is contesting for the House Speaker's position on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has fallen ill, the Daily Observer has reliably learnt.

Two additional lawmakers who also missed the certification ceremony were Rep. Edwin Snowe (Bomi District #1) and Rep. Adolph Lawrence (Montserrado District #15). Rep. Lawrence did not end the ceremony because he "had to rush to another meeting."

Family sources said Rep. Fallah's illness is so critical to the extent that he could no longer walk because he suffered a stroke. Sadly, his wife is reported to have suffered a stroke as well.

Fallah is elected to his third-term since 2005 and is considered one of the few 'gurus' in Legislative politics.

However, there are conflicting accounts about Rep. Fallah's whereabouts. While family sources say both husband and wife had been taken to a 'sick bush' in an unnamed county, other sources say they are being treated at a hospital in Monrovia.

Another account says the couple may have been flown out of the country.

The leadership of the House of Representatives yesterday remained tight-lipped on the whereabouts of Rep. Fallah and his wife. The report of Rep. Fallah's illness has placed his colleague Bhofal Chambers of Maryland County as the sole contender for the Speakership on the ticket of the CDC.