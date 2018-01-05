Liberia Wushu Association to Get School, Gym

The newly constructed Wushu school and gym at the back of the SKD sports complex.

The Liberia National Wushu Association in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia is expected to officially open the newly constructed Liberia-China Wushu School and gymnasium on Saturday, January 6.

According to the president of the Liberia National Wushu Association (LNWA), Frederick J. A. Pratt, the program will be held at the project site at the back of the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville.

According to a release, the project was constructed by the government of Liberia and the government of the People's Republic of China through its embassy near Monrovia.

The release said Chief Patron of Sports, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and President-elect George M. Weah are expected to grace the occasion.

Other dignitaries anticipated for the program will include the Ministers of National Defense, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of State and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others will include the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Police Inspector General and Foreign Service Director.

President Pratt noted that there will be Chinese and Liberian cultural performances and demonstrations by Liberian martial arts athletes.

The project includes a school, gym, offices, bathroom and many other facilities.

It may be recalled that Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yue pledged his government's support to the LNWA last year in a day-long Wushu awareness competition held on the main campus of the University of Liberia in Monrovia.

The program was organized by the LNWA in collaboration with the 4th UNMIL Chinese Police (FPU) and the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia.